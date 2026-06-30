Mets get tough injury news on Marcus Semien

The New York Mets are going to be without Marcus Semien through the All-Star break and beyond.

Semien has reportedly been diagnosed with a Grade 3 hip flexor strain. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the All-Star second baseman is expected to spend “4 to 6 weeks minimum” on the injured list. The 35-year-old had been playing through the injury until last week, when he played in both ends of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs .

Marcus Semien’s hip flexor strain was judged a Grade 3. He tried to play until it severely limited his movement. It will be 4 to 6 weeks minimum. Tyrone Taylor’s was grade 1 1/2 to 2 and he missed 28 days. #mets — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 29, 2026

The Mets traded fan favorite Brandon Nimmo to acquire Semien from the Texas Rangers in November. The Rangers have seemingly won the trade so far, as Nimmo has outperformed Semien halfway through the season.

Semien, an AL MVP finalist for three different teams in his career, had seen his production decline in his final seasons in Texas. That trend has continued this far on the East Coast. Through 80 games in a Mets uniform, Semien has batted .214 with 9 home runs, 29 RBIs, and 6 stolen bases.

Semien also had arguably the worst ABS challenge of the season last month, which may tell you how poorly he’s been seeing pitches at the plate. Perhaps a stint on could help him reset what has been a poor season thus far.