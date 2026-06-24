Juan Soto leaves game with concerning injury

New York Mets star Juan Soto left Tuesday’s contest early due to injury.

Soto was removed from left field to start the 5th inning of the Mets’ night game against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. Reports emerged indicating that Soto was dealing with a back injury, which was later confirmed by the team.

The Dominican slugger was seen wincing during his two at-bats against the Cubs. The pain he was feeling was written on his face as he put the ball in play during both of his plate appearances.

Juan Soto appeared to wince after swings in both of his at-bats tonight https://t.co/3RsRiFJEBV pic.twitter.com/WD3OhDOz4t — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 24, 2026

Soto was also seen wearing a heating pad on his back while standing in the dugout during the 2nd inning.

Juan Soto was pulled from the game to start the fifth



He was seen with a heating pad earlier in the game pic.twitter.com/WR2ojydNtR — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 24, 2026

After the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza called Soto’s injury a “back lock-up” and described him as “day-to-day.” New York decided to pull Soto after noticing him struggling to make routine throws and making faces at the plate.

The day-to-day tag is definitely good news for Mets fans. But a back injury for a premier hitter like Soto is nothing to trifle with. New York is already playing without star shortstop Francisco Lindor due to a strained left calf. Soto himself also missed some time recovering from a calf strain earlier this season.

Losing Soto for any extended period of time would turn an already gloomy season even more dour.