Lawrence Butler had the most embarrassing double play

Lawrence Butler was part of an embarrassing double play on Tuesday.

Butler’s Athletics defeated the Detroit Tigers 7-6 in 10 innings in their game at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif. The A’s got the win despite Butler going 0-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout. In the 8th inning, he hit into the most embarrassing double play.

Butler popped up the first pitch he saw from Troy Melton. Rather than start running to first, Butler hung around the batter’s box and even started to head toward the dugout, thinking he was out. But his ball must have had lots of spin on it, because third baseman Colt Keith was unable to catch it. Melton picked up the ball from the ground, threw to second for the force out, and then Butler was thrown out at first for the double play.

it took 10 seconds for lawrence butler to get to first base pic.twitter.com/4kfPgsDpql — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 27, 2025

Man, was that bad. It took him 10.43 seconds to get down to first base, which is about three times longer than usual.

3D tracking of Lawrence Butler's 10.43-second trip to 1st base on his double play yesterday https://t.co/M0upPIIyxS pic.twitter.com/O0miAD4Z2J — David Adler (@_dadler) August 27, 2025

The 25-year-old Butler is batting .226 with a .700 OPS this season. This comes after he was signed to a 7-year extension in March. He probably would love to forget about this play.