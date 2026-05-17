Fan captures herself getting struck in the head by a foul ball

One unsuspecting Seattle Mariners fan went from the stands to the emergency room real quick while watching her team play against the San Diego Padres .

The fan was taking a video of herself and a friend during one of Padres second baseman Sung-Mun Song’s at-bats during Friday’s series opener at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash. Judging by the scoreboard behind her, the incident happened with Song at the plate to lead off the top of the 5th inning.

Song had just hit a high foul ball, which looped close enough to the group of ladies for the fan to point it out while she took the video. The next foul ball came in hot and struck the fan directly on her head just a few seconds later.

A fan at T-Mobile Park was taken to the ER after being struck in the head by a hard foul ball off a San Diego Padres bat. pic.twitter.com/lrPNSyTsoW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 17, 2026

Fortunately for the Mariners fan, her sunglasses seemed to soften the blow a little bit. However, she still ended up going to the emergency room at Harborview Medical Center, just a couple of miles away from T-Mobile Park.

The fan at least did not miss much, as the Mariners failed to score a single run despite recording 7 hits against the Padres. Seattle lost to San Diego 2-0, adding insult to her injury.