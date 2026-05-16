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Pete Crow-Armstrong signed the strangest autograph for a fan

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Pete Crow-Armstrong smiling
Aug 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) reacts and smiles after getting hit by a pitch during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Pete Crow-Armstrong apparently believes that if you’re not first, you’re last.

The Chicago Cubs star outfielder Crow-Armstrong went viral this week for his highly unusual encounter with a fan. Crow-Armstrong was signing autographs for fans ahead of the team’s crosstown rivalry game on Friday against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.

The Cubs posted a video of Crow-Armstrong signing an autograph for one particular fan … on the fan’s forehead. Crow-Armstrong obliged the request from the fan and signed his noggin with (fittingly) blue ink.

Here is the video.

The 2025 All-Star Crow-Armstrong finished Friday’s game 1/5 with an RBI and two strikeouts, so it was a mixed bag whether the pregame forehead signing ended up being good luck for him. Still, there is (at least a little bit of) precedent here as both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Caitlin Clark have had similar stunts in the recent past.

But this might be the very first instance we have seen of a baseball star doing such a cranium signing. At least we know that the recipieint was not a Dodgers fan (because Crow-Armstrong really does not care for those).

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