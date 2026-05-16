Spencer Jones had heartbreaking reaction to Clay Holmes’ injury

New York Yankees designated hitter Spencer Jones was responsible for the line drive that broke Mets pitcher Clay Holmes ’ leg Friday night, and he had a pretty crushing reaction when he learned about it.

Jones’ 111 MPH line drive drilled Holmes in the leg during the fourth inning of Friday’s game at Citi Field in New York, N.Y. While Holmes initially stayed in the game, he was later diagnosed with a fractured fibula and will be out indefinitely (video here).

Jones only learned about the severity of Holmes’ injury when he was asked about it by reporters after the game. He looked genuinely upset to learn what had happened.

“That’s the first I’ve heard that,” Jones said. “I’m sorry. He’s a friend of mine. We work out in Nashville together. That’s tough to hear.”

“I’m sorry. He’s a friend of mine, we workout together in Nashville so that’s tough to hear.”



Reporters broke the news to Spencer Jones that his 111 MPH line drive broke Clay Holmes’ fibula pic.twitter.com/M7bJm4uUHN — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 16, 2026

Obviously, Jones was just doing his job, and the whole thing is an unfortunate accident. His instant reaction made it very clear that he was deeply upset to learn what had happened.

Jones has been a top prospect in the Yankees’ system for a while now, and has been known for hitting the ball very far. The Mets would probably be better off had he done that to Holmes instead of what actually happened.