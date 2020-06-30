Minor League Baseball season officially canceled due to coronavirus

The inevitable is now official: there will be no Minor League Baseball season in 2020.

In a statement issued by MiLB, the organization confirmed the cancellation of the season for the first time in its history due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is very sad for everyone involved. Minor league teams are huge parts of their communities, and a lot of smaller cities and towns across the country will miss them a lot in 2020.

In addition, hundreds of minor league players and staff are essentially out of work for the rest of the year, and are essentially reliant on their MLB affiliates being willing to pay them through the end of the year. So far, most are, but as one minor leaguer explained, even that might not be enough for some players. It’s just a very unfortunate situation for everyone involved.