Report: Doubt growing over MLB owners, players reaching deal to play 2020 season

This week is regarded as pivotal in efforts to get an agreement in place to play an MLB season in 2020, and optimism among some parties seems to be waning quickly.

After Major League Baseball turned down the MLBPA’s counterproposal for a 114-game season, the two sides were left back at square one in terms of negotiating. That has led to a significant decrease in optimism, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, who has heard from individuals on both sides who are increasingly doubtful that a deal will be completed.

I have heard greater pessismism today from folks on both sides about MLB launching a season than at any point. People who previously thought the sides would find a way, now expressing at least greater doubt (often more than that). — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 3, 2020

MLB does appear to have a way to start the season without a deal, but that’s not at all straightforward. Doing so runs the risk of either alienating the owners or angering players enough that some might not show up.

Players want their pro-rated salaries and a significant chunk of the season to be played to make it worth their while. Owners want either an alternate agreement on finances or a shorter season. Neither side appears willing to budge, and it’s putting the 2020 season in serious jeopardy.