Blue Jays president thinks teams will need another month of spring training

We don’t know when the MLB season will start due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it may take even longer than some other sports for one specific reason.

Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said he expects teams will need four weeks for players to get back into shape due to the lack of organized activity right now.

“Knowing that so many players are not even having any access to throwing at all or hitting at all, but most importantly just throwing, and probably limited access to just training and exercise, it’s hard to imagine we could get ready in less than four weeks,” Shapiro said Saturday, via Ian Harrison of the Associated Press.

There has been talk that it won’t be possible to start the season before June. If that doesn’t factor in training time, it might be July before we see meaningful baseball. That would put the league in a bind, as it would be impossible to play a full 162-game season in that time frame.