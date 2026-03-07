Nicaragua players had awesome gesture for teammate who blew game

Team Nicaragua players had an awesome gesture for pitcher Angel Obando after he gave up a walk-off home run during Saturday’s World Baseball Classic contest.

Obando let a 3-1 Nicaragua lead slip away against the Netherlands on Saturday at loanDepot park in Miami, Fla., and gave up a three-run walk-off home run to Ozzie Albies for a 4-3 defeat. The loss left the Nicaraguans at 0-2 and in last place of the WBC’s Pool D.

After the devastating mistake, Obando was quickly comforted by his teammates, who flocked to the mound to try to console him. Several literally lifted him up off the mound and accompanied him off the field.

Team Nicaragua picks up their pitcher after the Netherlands won on a three-run walk off homer pic.twitter.com/qH4ef2qGQL — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 7, 2026

There’s nothing unusual about seeing players comfort a teammate after a brutal mistake, but for relief pitchers, it usually happens once they return to the dugout. In this situation, many of Obando’s teammates went out of their way to make sure they were able to walk off the field with him.

This was the first walk-off home run in WBC history, so it was not the sort of memory Obando wanted to make. He threw 3.1 innings in the game and had kept the Dutch scoreless until the ninth.