Nick Madrigal, Nico Hoerner to form new double play combination for Cubs

The Chicago Cubs will have an All Pac-12 infield in the future.

The Cubs traded away Craig Kimbrel on Friday to the intracity rival Chicago White Sox. In return, the White Sox sent the Cubs Nick Madrigal and Codi Heuer.

The prospect return for the Cubs is impressive.

Madrigal was the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2018. A former national team member and All-American, Madrigal never hit under .333 in a season in college, was a .309 hitter in the minors across all levels, and he is batting .317 in MLB. Madrigal was batting .305 this season before a hamstring injury ended his season.

Madrigal was a star at Oregon State from 2016-2018 and plays second base. He will be teaming Hoerner on the Cubs. Hoerner played shortstop at Stanford from 2016-2018 and was the No. 24 draft pick in 2018. He is batting .313 this season for the Cubs.

Heuer, 25, has been more inconsistent during his career but has shown promise. Though he has a 5.12 ERA this season, he went 3-0 with a 1.52 ERA last season.

Madrigal, don’t forget, had a very bold prediction about his future.