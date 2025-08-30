Orioles completely melt down right after getting called out by announcer

MLB-pitcher-turned-announcer Dontrelle Willis tried to warn the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, but they refused to listen.

The Orioles had a seventh inning to forget in their blowout loss to the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif. A fielding error committed by Orioles shortstop Jackson Holliday eventually allowed the Giants to score a run on a Willy Adames single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

With Rafael Devers at the plate and two men on base, Willis chastised the Orioles for their poor fielding effort.

“See, this is another team that needs to learn how to play cleanly,” the former All-Star pitcher said. “You can’t give away outs in the big league game after game and expect to be successful.”

Baltimore did not heed Willis’ words as Devers hit a single to left field. Outfielder Dylan Beavers botched the throw home, which allowed Devers to scamper to second base. A late throw to second then opened the door for Adames to score all the way from first base.

If you're a fan of foreshadowing, you'll appreciate this.



Just after Dontrelle Willis stressed the importance of "learning how to play cleanly," the Orioles made brutal errors on consecutive plays, pic.twitter.com/2CQbQH0k5y — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2025

It didn’t stop there. Matt Chapman hit a hard grounder to third one pitch later that should have been a routine out. Instead, third baseman Emmanuel Rivera’s throw to first landed in the dirt, allowing Chapman to reach base and extend the inning.

The Giants scored one more run before the seventh inning mercifully came to an end. The Orioles committed all three of their errors in one half inning of play. Baltimore lost 15-8.