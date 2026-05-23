Padres concession stands change name of burger that seemingly trashed Dodgers

Concession stands at the San Diego Padres ’ Petco Park quietly changed the name of one menu offering that most believe was taking aim at the Los Angeles Dodgers .

Previously, Hodad’s offered up what was billed on the menu as the “FTD Burger,” which had been sold at Petco for years. The name was always taken as an abbreviation for “F— the Dodgers.”

On Friday, just after the Dodgers left town, the menu items had suddenly had their names changed.

There's been a lot of talk recently about the "FTD" burger, which has been sold at Hodad's at Petco Park for years. The burger's name is changed today: pic.twitter.com/ze9I6zaAod — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) May 23, 2026

The change seemed to be almost tongue-in-cheek considering the quality of the names, which included the “Foul to Dinger Burger.”

Whether you love or hate the name change, hat tip for the creativity at the four different Petco Park Hodad's locations 😉 https://t.co/ZXnhLU3GW5 pic.twitter.com/dRUGGUVemM — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) May 23, 2026

Whether the change was instigated by the Padres or Dodgers is anyone’s guess. The two teams have a growing rivalry that has boiled over on the field a few times. It seems unlikely that the Padres would shy away from that sort of trolling, but perhaps they did.

The Dodgers did take two of three in San Diego last week. They evidently had the last laugh, for now, in more ways than one.