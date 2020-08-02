Shohei Ohtani getting MRI after having discomfort

Shohei Ohtani is getting an MRI after experiencing discomfort following his pitching outing on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Angels two-way player made his second start of the season. After going 1-2-3 in the first, he ran into problems in the second inning against Houston. Ohtani walked the bases loaded, then got consecutive strikeouts, and then he walked in two runs before being relieved.

Ohtani threw 50 pitches, only 24 for strikes. After the game, he experienced discomfort, leading to an MRI.

The Angels have sent Shohei Ohtani for an MRI. He expressed some discomfort after pitching. They don't have MRI results yet. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) August 3, 2020

Ohtani was making his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery. He struggled badly in the first outing and experienced diminished velocity in the start.

The 26-year-old has also started slowly at the plate this season, batting .148 (4-for-27).