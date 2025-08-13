Shohei Ohtani hits into triple play against Angels

Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday made the wrong kind of history at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star had a golden opportunity to break a 5-5 tie against the Los Angeles Angels with two runners on and nobody out in the top of the sixth inning.

Ohtani hit a 2-2 pitch up the middle, which appeared to be headed for the center field grass. Instead, the contact play turned into a Zach Neto defensive showcase.

The Angels shortstop snagged the liner near second base, stepped on the bag to get Miguel Rojas out, then threw to first base to gun down Dalton Rushing for a triple play.

Here’s another angle showing Neto’s brilliant play.

Ohtani became the 740th player ever to hit into a triple play in MLB history. It was the third triple play this season and the first since the Washington Nationals turned one on April 25.

The play proved crucial because the two teams went into extra innings. The home Angels beat the visiting Dodgers 7-6 in the 10th inning thanks to a walk-off RBI single off the bat of Angels slugger Jo Adell.

THE JO SHOW GOES ON!!!! pic.twitter.com/HbzY7kwWML — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 13, 2025

The Angels have dominated the Dodgers throughout the season. The Angels have a 5-0 record against their inter-conference rivals heading into their final matchup of the season on Wednesday.