These three MLB teams reportedly will be sellers at trade deadline

The MLB trade deadline is expected to look a lot different in 2020, with a handful of sellers for potentially a lot of buyers.

The deadline is set for Aug. 31, meaning teams are already having to think about what they want to do — if anything — in the two weeks prior to that. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, three teams look set to be sellers at this point: the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Seattle Mariners.

Biggest issue with this year’s trade deadline: Looks like only 3 certain/near certain sellers. Pirates, Red Sox, Mariners — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 15, 2020

While other teams could join this list if they have a bad couple weeks, these three look pretty set in stone. All three teams sit in last place in their respective divisions, and don’t appear to have any real hope of improving. The Mariners and Pirates were already in an extended rebuild, while the offseason moves made by the Red Sox have left their pitching staff rather barren.

These teams have limited assets, meaning this could be a very quiet trade deadline. There are going to be more potential buyers than sellers and not a lot of players worth buying, especially when the free agent market still boasts at least one interesting hitter.