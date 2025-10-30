Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had message for Dodgers fans after his home run

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a message for Los Angeles Dodgers fans after he hit a home run in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, Calif.

Guerrero went back-to-back with his Toronto Blue Jays teammate, Davis Schneider, who led off Game 5 at Dodger Stadium with a home run off Dodgers starter Blake Snell. As Guerrero rounded the bases after his dinger, he put his right index finger over his mouth to shush the home crowd.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (8) 🍁



Opponent: Los Angeles Dodgers

Pitcher: Blake Snell

Date: 10/29/25 pic.twitter.com/5H9jLLiSn3 — TOR Home Runs (@TOR__HR) October 30, 2025

Guerrero was quieting the fans both with his bat and his finger. It worked.

The Blue Jays got amazing pitching from starter Trey Yesavage, who allowed just three hits and one run over 7 innings while striking out 12 batters. In addition to the consecutive home runs to start the game, the Jays added an insurance run in the fourth and two more runs in the seventh. They ended up winning 6-1 to truly silence the crowd.

The Jays now lead the World Series 3-2 as things head back to Toronto. Game 6 will be on Friday with Kevin Gausman going up against Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Meanwhile, Vlad has been an absolute star this postseason. He has slugged eight home runs and has 15 RBIs in the playoffs.

The Blue Jays are looking to win their first World Series since 1993, which was the second of two consecutive championships they won. They are looking to prevent the Dodgers from being the first repeat champions since they did it.