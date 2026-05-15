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Yankees reveal the latest on Max Fried’s injury

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Max Fried warming up for the Yankees
Mar 29, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried (54) walks to the dugout prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees appear to have dodged a bullet when it comes to Max Fried’s elbow.

Fried left his start against the Baltimore Orioles after just three innings Wednesday due to a left elbow issue. The Yankees announced Friday that he is dealing with a bone bruise, and will be re-evaluated in a few weeks.

The good news is, according to Fried, he will not require surgery.

As long as Fried progresses as expected, the Yankees can expect to have him back this season. That is big news for a team that has clearly established itself as an early World Series contender.

Fried has consistently been one of the Yankees’ best pitchers since joining the team prior to the 2025 season. In ten starts so far in 2026, he is 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in an AL-leading 61.2 innings.

The Yankees still have not gotten to pair Fried and Gerrit Cole together, as Cole had his own elbow problem before the start of 2025. He is now on a rehab assignment, and it looks like the Yankees will finally be able to roll out their pair of aces at some point, but it may still be several weeks away.

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