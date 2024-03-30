Yankees social media post leaves fans in disbelief

The New York Yankees might have leaned in a bit too far with one recent social media post.

Many were shocked to see the Yankees openly posting about prop bets on the official team account. They did so on Thursday, going as far as to point out when starting pitcher Nestor Cortes hit the over on strikeouts.

Nestor settled in. +112 to record 5+ Ks ✅ Odds from @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/3ITiHbqF4g — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 29, 2024

Most every MLB team has an official sportsbook partner, at least if they are based in a state where gambling is legal. The Yankees are no different in that regard, but seeing them work this into a highlight post is rather jarring. That is particularly true right now, when the sport’s biggest star is stuck in a gambling-related controversy. The issue has arisen in the NBA recently as well.

Sports leagues have embraced legal gambling because it is another significant source of potential revenue. The other side of that is that it can raise questions about the integrity of the game. The leagues have decided that is a worthwhile trade-off.