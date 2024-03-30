 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, March 30, 2024

Yankees social media post leaves fans in disbelief

March 30, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
A Yankees hat

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees might have leaned in a bit too far with one recent social media post.

Many were shocked to see the Yankees openly posting about prop bets on the official team account. They did so on Thursday, going as far as to point out when starting pitcher Nestor Cortes hit the over on strikeouts.

Most every MLB team has an official sportsbook partner, at least if they are based in a state where gambling is legal. The Yankees are no different in that regard, but seeing them work this into a highlight post is rather jarring. That is particularly true right now, when the sport’s biggest star is stuck in a gambling-related controversy. The issue has arisen in the NBA recently as well.

Sports leagues have embraced legal gambling because it is another significant source of potential revenue. The other side of that is that it can raise questions about the integrity of the game. The leagues have decided that is a worthwhile trade-off.

Article Tags

New York Yankees
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus