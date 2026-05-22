76ers could hire 1 former NBA All-Star to replace Daryl Morey

The Philadelphia 76ers may not have to look very far to find Daryl Morey’s successor.

Retired former NBA All-Star point guard Nelson is a candidate to replace Morey as Philadelphia’s next head of basketball operations, Tony Jones of The Athletic reported this week. Jones further notes that Nelson is the “strongest internal candidate” for the position.

Nelson, 44, already currently serves as the assistant general manager for the 76ers. He also had a lengthy playing career in the NBA from 2004-18.

In total, Nelson played for six NBA teams (the Orlando Magic , the Dallas Mavericks , the Boston Celtics , the Denver Nuggets , the New Orleans Pelicans , and the Detroit Pistons ). But he was best known for his run with the Magic from 2004-14, including serving as the starting point guard on Orlando’s 2009 NBA Finals team and making the NBA All-Star team that same year as well.

Nelson first began with the 76ers in 2020 as the assistant general manager of their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. In 2025, Nelson was promoted to the assistant general manager of the NBA team.

Meanwhile, the 76ers fired Morey earlier this month after six seasons as their president of basketball operations. Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers is leading the search for a new 76ers president, and Nelson (who also has a professional basketball player son) will be receiving strong consideration for the position.