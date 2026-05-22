Dawn Staley has been linked to an NBA head coach job

For the second consecutive offseason, South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley is being linked to an NBA gig.

Christian Clark of The Athletic listed Staley as a name to watch for the Dallas Mavericks head coach job in an article on Friday. One NBA executive told Clark that it would not be a shock if new Mavericks president Masai Ujiri seeks to interview Staley about the position.

Staley actually interviewed for the New York Knicks job last summer and said she would have taken it had it been offered to her. It is not clear if she would feel the same about an opportunity in Dallas, especially since she expressed doubts about whether the NBA is ready for a female head coach.

There is also precedent for Ujiri considering this type of move. He interviewed Becky Hammon for a head coaching job in 2023 when he was still running the Toronto Raptors .

The Mavericks should have a fairly attractive opening as they look to replace Jason Kidd. Whoever lands the job will have Cooper Flagg as the centerpiece of a roster that could rapidly become a factor in the Western Conference with the right moves.

Staley has coached South Carolina since 2008. She is 511-113 with three NCAA titles and has guided the school to the Final Four in six consecutive seasons.