Alex Caruso got stopped by TSA trying to board flight

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested on Tuesday for marijuana possession, and we now have more details on what led to the misdemeanor charge.

Lt. Bobby Richardson of the Texas A&M Police Department told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that Caruso tried to board a flight at Easterwood Airport in College Station when he was stopped by the Transportation and Security Administration. Caruso’s bags were searched, and TSA agents found a herb grinder that contained marijuana.

Police records show that Caruso was arrested for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. He was released after posting bond.

It appears Alex Caruso has been arrested for marijuana possession by Texas A&M University Police. pic.twitter.com/smztqTb2f3 — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) June 23, 2021

Caruso has spent the first four seasons of his career with the Lakers after he went undrafted. The 27-year-old played college ball at Texas A&M. He averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 58 games with L.A. this year. Caruso is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.