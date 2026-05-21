Amen and Ausar Thompson receive an offer that could change their careers

The Thompson twins may want to consider an offer from a basketball influencer.

Both Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson are now in vacation mode after their respective teams fell short of the ultimate goal in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Amen and the Houston Rockets were bounced out of the first round by the Los Angeles Lakers , while Ausar and the Detroit Pistons were upset in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers .

But just because they don’t have a game to look forward to this postseason doesn’t mean there’s no work to be done for either of them.

Basketball influencer Lethal Shooter, whose real name is Chris Matthews, is reaching out to Amen and Ausar as he expresses his desire to help improve their shooting.

“Amen and Ausar Thompson all I need is a month! Let’s get it!” Matthews posted on X on Wednesday.

Although they play for different teams, Amen and Thompson have the same glaring issue that Matthews wants to address.

Matthews has become a viral sensation for his ability to make long-range shots, and he also trains pros to help them become accurate outside threats, something Amen and Ausar Thompson are simply not known for. The twins are already athletically gifted and possess strong defensive skill sets, and if they can add at least a respectable outside shot, it should make them more valuable assets for their teams.

Amen is just a career 21.9% shooter from behind the arc in the NBA, while Ausar is worse at just 20.4%.

They are still just 23 years old, so there’s definitely time and room for them to develop their 3-point shooting.