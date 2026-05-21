Thunder-Spurs series ended a long Western Conference Finals drought

The 2026 Western Conference Finals series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder is turning into one of the most memorable playoff battles in recent memory.

It has been a back-and-forth affair through just two games in the series, with the Spurs taking Game 1 in an epic double-overtime marathon, 122-115, before the Thunder responded and evened the series at 1-1 with a 122-113 victory at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Wednesday.

With the Thunder’s triumph in Game 2, the NBA has finally seen a Western Conference Finals series tied after two games for the first time since 2018, when the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets split the first two meetings, according to Law Murray of The Athletic.

That Rockets-Warriors series went the distance and is infamous for Houston’s 27 consecutive missed 3-point attempts in Game 7, as Golden State claimed the Western Conference title on its way to another NBA championship in the Stephen Curry era.

Based on how the 2026 iteration of the West finals is going, it may be fair to expect it to reach seven games.

The first two games were both competitive down the stretch, with the Spurs showing plenty of fight despite playing in the reigning NBA champions Thunder’s territory.

In Game 3 and Game 4, it’s Oklahoma City’s turn to test its mettle on the road, with the Spurs hosting those games at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.