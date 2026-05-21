Spurs leave fans guessing on Dylan Harper’s injury status

San Antonio Spurs fans are keeping their fingers crossed about the status of injured guard Dylan Harper .

The Spurs rookie was unable to finish Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals series against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., due to an apparent lower-body injury.

Harper had an awkward fall in the third quarter before exiting the game. He tried to come back into the contest, but was instead instructed by San Antonio’s medical staff to return to the locker room.

The Spurs ended up losing the game, 122-113, with Harper’s status adding to the team’s concern.

According to Tom Petrini of Sports Illustrated, San Antonio did not provide any update on Harper’s real status following Game 2, where the former Rutgers Scarlet Knights started and scored 12 points on 5/10 shooting with 3 assists and 2 rebounds through 25 minutes of action.

With the Spurs mum about Harper’s condition, his status for Game 3 could be in question.

If he gets ultimately ruled out for that contest at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, San Antonio may end up having a much slimmer backcourt, considering that De’Aaron Fox has yet to see action in the Thunder series due to an ankle issue.