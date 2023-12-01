Andrew Wiggins suffers unusual injury that sums up the Warriors’ season

The 2023-24 season has been far from smooth sailing for the Golden State Warriors. Andrew Wiggins’ latest injury is the latest addition to their growing misfortunes.

Wiggins was ruled out of the Warriors’ Thursday contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. The reason? The 1-time All-Star slammed a car door on his hand.

Andrew Wiggins slammed a car door on his right index finger this morning. Had difficulty shooting this morning. Out tonight. Steve Kerr thinks it’ll be short term. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 1, 2023

Wiggins entered Thursday’s contests shooting 43.3% from the field this season, which would be the second-lowest mark of his career.

Some Warriors fans felt that Wiggins’ injury served as a microcosm of their team’s season thus far.

this sums up the warriors season so far — CantGuardBook (@CGBBURNER) December 1, 2023

not surprised about anything with this team anymore 😭 — 🏝️ (@DestroyingWrld) December 1, 2023

Are you serious — Chef curry Parody (@baby_face_goat) December 1, 2023

Wiggins has averaged 12.8 points per game with an abysmal 26.7% clip from three and 59.3% from the free throw line across 18 games played — all career lows. Slamming a car door on his fingers isn’t going to help his shooting woes.

There have already been rumblings about the Warriors’ frustrations with Wiggins before the injury.

It’s not just Wiggins who has dealt with issues this season. 5-time All-Star Klay Thompson appeared to be grappling with his basketball mortality of late. Draymond Green was literally grappling with a certain 7-foot Frenchman earlier this year (video here).

Stephen Curry has remained as dominant as ever this season. But the Warriors appear to be in shambles around him.