Angel Reese sends a 6-word message to her haters

Angel Reese thinks that she can sense a common theme with her haters.

The Atlanta Dream star Reese spoke out about her critics on Friday via a post on her X page. Reese sent a six-word message indicating that all of her haters lacked relevance.

“always a nobody bringing me up,” Reese wrote.

Reese is in her first season with the Dream but is struggling to produce to her usual level with 12.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game (both career lows) on subpar 42/10/74 shooting splits. She was even benched by Atlanta in the middle of a season-worst performance a couple of weeks ago.

That said, the Dream have still managed to post a very respectable 6-3 record this season (fourth in the WNBA). But they did just lose on Thursday night to the Indiana Fever by an 83-71 final score with Reese putting up a modest 11 points and 10 rebounds on 4/9 shooting.

Reese has always been a lightning rod for criticism with her outspoken personality and her polarizing style of play. While Reese did manage last season to turn her haters into a moneymaking venture, now she cannot help but lash out at them over social media.