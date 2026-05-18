Urban Meyer loses his bid to get $30 million from Jaguars

Urban Meyer will not get the additional $30 million payoff he sought from the Jacksonville Jaguars stemming from his 2021 firing.

Meyer had taken the Jaguars to arbitration after being fired for cause, which the former coach challenged. On Monday, an arbitrator ruled against him, according to Brett McMurphy of On3. Because the Jaguars were found to have been within their rights to fire Meyer for cause, they will not have to pay out the remainder of the money they would have owed him.

Meyer’s Jaguars contract paid him roughly $9 million annually over five years. Because he was fired 13 games into the first season, the Jaguars could have been on the hook for as much as $36 million had they lost the arbitration case.

Though Meyer went 2-11 in his first 13 games as Jacksonville’s coach, the team lost patience with him due to other situations. He was infamously caught on video in a compromising position with a woman at a bar, and kicker Josh Lambo alleged that Meyer kicked him during the preseason. The Jaguars used those events as pretext to fire Meyer with cause.

There were plenty of other claims about Meyer acting ridiculously during his Jaguars tenure. The franchise is no doubt delighted that they will not have to pay him off any further.