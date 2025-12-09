Jalen Hurts gives up interception and fumble on the same wild play

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a play to forget Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Eagles had 3rd-and-2 at the Chargers’ 21 midway through the second quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. What was shaping up as a positive drive for Philly ended up as Hurts’ worst nightmare.

Hurts threw an ill-advised pass intended for AJ Brown that was easily picked off by Chargers defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand. The Eagles QB got a chance to redeem himself when Hand fumbled the ball right into his hands. But Hurts fumbled the ball right back to the Chargers after getting stripped by defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell.

The Int/Fumble on the same play by Hurts is insanely impressive pic.twitter.com/gVNNlR5lw1 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 9, 2025

Linebacker Troy Dye recovered possession near midfield, eventually leading to a Chargers field goal to extend their lead to 10-3.

Hurts could have entered his name into the NFL Hall of Infamy by becoming potentially the first player ever to throw an interception and fumble the football on the same possession. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Hurts became the first player since at least 1978 to commit two turnovers on one play.

The play was arguably a microcosm of how the Eagles’ offense has performed over the past several weeks. Nick Sirianni has reportedly been more involved in the Eagles’ offensive gameplanning of late amid calls to fire offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Whatever changes Sirianni made to the offense didn’t bear fruit in the first half against the Chargers, as the Eagles trailed 10-6 at halftime.