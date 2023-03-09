Anthony Davis shares his lofty Lakers goal

Anthony Davis has only been with the Los Angeles Lakers for four seasons, but he has already set a very lofty goal for how he wants to be remembered when he leaves the purple and gold.

The Lakers retired Pau Gasol’s No. 16 jersey in a ceremony during Tuesday night’s game. After L.A.’s 112-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, Davis said he hopes to have his No. 3 jersey hanging next to Gasol’s one day.

Anthony Davis said he told Pau Gasol he wants his No. 3 retired by the Lakers one day to join the likes of Gasol and all of the other legendary Lakers big men. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 8, 2023

The Lakers have one of the most impressive collection of retired jerseys in sports. Gasol joined the likes of Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Wilt Chamberlain and other legends.

While Davis is only 29 and has a lot of basketball ahead of him, he would have to accomplish much more in L.A. to have his jersey retired by the Lakers. Leading the team to a second championship is probably a must, though he must find a way to consistently stay on the court in order to do that.