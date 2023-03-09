 Skip to main content
Anthony Davis shares his lofty Lakers goal

March 9, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Anthony Davis smiles

Dec 18, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis has only been with the Los Angeles Lakers for four seasons, but he has already set a very lofty goal for how he wants to be remembered when he leaves the purple and gold.

The Lakers retired Pau Gasol’s No. 16 jersey in a ceremony during Tuesday night’s game. After L.A.’s 112-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, Davis said he hopes to have his No. 3 jersey hanging next to Gasol’s one day.

The Lakers have one of the most impressive collection of retired jerseys in sports. Gasol joined the likes of Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Wilt Chamberlain and other legends.

While Davis is only 29 and has a lot of basketball ahead of him, he would have to accomplish much more in L.A. to have his jersey retired by the Lakers. Leading the team to a second championship is probably a must, though he must find a way to consistently stay on the court in order to do that.

Anthony Davis NBA Los Angeles Lakers
