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Anthony Edwards has blunt comment about Timberwolves’ future

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Anthony Edwards wearing a throwback Timberwolves uniform
Feb 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards sent something of a message to the Minnesota Timberwolves after the team was eliminated from the NBA Playoffs on Friday evening.

The Timberwolves fell to the San Antonio Spurs 139-109 in the Western Conference Semifinals at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. The nature of the defeat raised questions about what the team will have to do to keep pace in an increasingly loaded conference.

Edwards was asked that question after the game, and his non-answer seemed to be a message to the front office as much as anything else.

“I don’t know, man. I don’t think that’s a question for me,” Edwards said.

The question, then, goes to the Timberwolves front office. Edwards is an elite player, but his teammates did not have enough firepower to match up with the Spurs in this series. Some of that was surely down to injuries, but it is true that the Timberwolves lacked a consistent second option with Julius Randle struggling as much as he did.

Edwards himself drew some criticism for how he handled himself at the end of the series, too. His team has a lot of questions to answer moving forward.

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