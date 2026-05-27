Mike Brown used clever tactic to light a fire in the Knicks

Mike Brown played the role of motivator to a tee as his New York Knicks look to continue their torrid postseason run.

The Knicks have had lengthy waits before each of their last two series. They had four days off before Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, who went to seven games against the Boston Celtics . New York had nine days of rest before taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite all the time off, the Knicks showed zero rust against both opponents. New York brought out the brooms both times for decisive sweeps. Brown’s motivational tactics may have been a part of it.

Before the conference finals, the Knicks head coach reportedly showed his team a compilation video of each player’s reaction to getting eliminated by the Indiana Pacers last season two games short of the NBA Finals.

Mike Brown had his staff create a video before Game 1 of the ECF showing the players' faces after being eliminated by the Pacers last season



The message: "How did you feel in that moment?"



(Via @MrBuckBuckNBA) pic.twitter.com/co1TZcr763 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 26, 2026

“How did you feel in that moment?” Brown asked his players.

The Knicks clearly didn’t want to feel the same way once the dust settled on this year’s Eastern Conference Finals. New York dominated the Cavaliers by an average margin of 19.3 points to cruise to the NBA’s ultimate series.

One has to wonder what motivational bullets Brown still has left in the chamber as the Knicks await their opponent to come out West.