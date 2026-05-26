Giannis Antetokounmpo has been linked to a new team

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been linked to a new potential destination in trade rumors this summer.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted that the Cleveland Cavaliers are likely to make significant changes to their roster after being swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. He expects that to include them at least looking at acquiring Antetokounmpo.

“I expect them to make some significant changes to it,” Windhorst said of Cleveland’s roster. “I don’t think it will be long before you start to hear Cavs attached to Giannis Antetokounmpo . Would they consider entering that market? If they put Evan Mobley on the table, as hard as that would be, they drafted him to be another Giannis. What if they could turn him into Giannis with (James) Harden and Donovan Mitchell on the roster?”

Windy on the Cavs roster:



"I expect them to make some significant changes to it. I expect the Cavs to be mulling over…like I don't think it will be long before you start to hear Cavs attached to Giannis…would they consider entering that market? If they put Evan Mobley on the… pic.twitter.com/20AgLqc6D5 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 26, 2026

Antetokounmpo is believed to want to stay in the Eastern Conference and play for a contender. In theory, the Cavaliers tick both of those boxes. Whether the Bucks would want to send him to a division rival is another question entirely, especially when they are likely to have other options.

Still, the notion of Antetokounmpo with Cleveland is tantalizing, even if it would cost them a player like Mobley. Based on the moves they are making, the Cavs are definitely in win-now mode, and trying to land Giannis would absolutely be a statement of intent on their part.