Austin Reaves called out by YouTuber SteveWillDoIt for stealing girls

Austin Reaves is accused of being a thief in more places than just the basketball court.

Reaves was accused by a popular online streamer who goes by “SteveWillDoIt” of trying to steal the man’s girlfriend. “SteveWillDoIt,” whose real name is Stephen Deleonardis, went on his Instagram Story and vented about how athletes try to steal peoples’ girlfriends.

“Athletes and rappers are menaces to society,” Steve wrote in an Instagram Story post.

“If you have a girlfriend and she’s on social media … you have to compete against athletes and rappers.”

Steve then shared his accusations against Austin Reaves.

“Austin Reaves was my fav (sic) player in the nba and I made it well known. What does he do?? Try to f— my chick at the time. Austin reaves (sic) shame on you,” Steve wrote (profanity censored by LBS).

WOW: SteveWillDoIt is accusing Austin Reaves of trying to smash his girl 😳 pic.twitter.com/d3VAgkoLRy — Kicks (@kicks) November 21, 2025

Steve said he was not “mad” but just trying to educate the “regular dudes out there” about what happens.

There was some speculation that the incidents Steve referenced involved his ex-girlfriend Celina Smith, with whom he broke up earlier this year.

Reaves, who is in his fifth season in the NBA, has not responded. The 27-year-old may not have even done anything wrong and could just have been targeted by “SteveWillDoIt” for attention. Things worked, considering Steve got lots of attention out of it.