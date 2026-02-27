Former Lakers player thinks LeBron James should leave the team

A former Los Angeles Lakers player and coach thinks it is time for LeBron James to move on and find a new team.

Byron Scott, who spent 11 years playing for the Lakers and another two as their coach, suggested it was time for James to leave the Lakers. While he does not believe James needs to retire, he does believe it would be best for all involved for James to play somewhere else next season.

“I’m a fan, but I don’t mince words. I think this should be his last year here. You don’t have to go home, but you’ve got to get the hell up out of here,” Scott said.

Byron Scott like all REAL Laker fans wants Lebron to Leave the Lakers 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ldh90UL0mC — TheTruth (@TheTruth8240) February 27, 2026

While James remains an excellent player, there is certainly a perception that the Lakers are moving on and making Luka Doncic their focal point instead. James has also made it clear that he thinks the current iteration of the Lakers cannot win a title, which may help push him out the door anyway.

James is averaging 21.5 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game this season at age 41. He is certainly playing well enough to keep going if he wants to, and he has already started getting linked to some new teams when his contract expires this summer.