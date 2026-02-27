Bam Adebayo gets brutally honest about the Heat

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo sounds deeply unhappy about the state of the organization.

Adebayo got brutally honest following the team’s 124-117 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. on Thursday night. Miami’s second straight defeat leaves them just two games above .500 and facing the possibility of having to take part in the NBA Play-In Tournament again.

“I don’t want to be in this s–t no more. We’re better than being in the play-in every year for the last four years,” Adebayo said.

As Adebayo indicated, this would be the fourth consecutive season the Heat have been forced to take part in the play-in. They managed to progress through to the first round in each of the last three years, and even made an unlikely run to the NBA Finals in 2023, but have had no playoff success since.

The Heat pride themselves on being an organization that regularly contends for championships, but they have never quite found a way to replace Jimmy Butler since his exit a year ago. They now sit at 31-29 and are eighth in the Eastern Conference, but their ambitions are much higher than that.

As for Adebayo, he is averaging 18.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game this season. His frustration appears to be growing, and one can understand why some people thought he might get traded, even if that did not come to pass.