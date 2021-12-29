Austin Rivers blasts Warriors announcers for mocking him, accent of teammate

Austin Rivers is not happy with comments that the Golden State Warriors’ broadcasting team made on Tuesday night.

Warriors TV announcers Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike targeted the Denver Nuggets guard Rivers and his teammate, Facundo Campazzo, during the Warriors-Nuggets game. While Rivers was at the free-throw line in the second quarter, the two announcers spoke critically about Rivers’ time with the LA Clippers under his father Doc.

Seems the Warriors announcers aren’t too fond of Austin Rivers pic.twitter.com/KL2yIIYfs0 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 29, 2021

“He got a big contract extension when, oh wait, his dad was the coach,” said Fitzgerald. “Seemed to work out alright.”

“Are you saying there was some nepotism there?” asked Azubuike.

“I’m just saying, if you’re gonna give the money, might as well give it to your kid,” Fitzgerald added.

Minutes later, the two announcers turned their attention to Campazzo, who was arguing a foul call. Azubuike proceeded to mock the accent of the Argentinian Campazzo.

The Golden State Warriors broadcasters need to honestly be stopped. Ridiculous stuff. pic.twitter.com/17FXszxmEe — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) December 29, 2021

“Campazzo likes to get scrappy and then look aggrieved all the time,” Fitzgerald said.

“See, this is how you lose your credibility,” said Azubuike. “He cannot believe they called that on him. That was clearly a foul. He instigated it. He got up under Andre [Iguodala].”

“Well, what’s the main sport in Argentina?” asked Fitzgerald.

“Soccer, that’s what I was thinking,” replied Azubuike. “He looked like a soccer player there.

“‘How can you call this?'” Azubuike added in a derisive accent meant to impersonate Campazzo. “‘I was wronged!'”

Rivers fired back at the announcers on Instagram after the game, commenting on a video of their remarks.

“Think this kinda funny … especially since it’s coming from a guy who has never played a game of basketball in his life,” wrote Rivers. “His comments on myself and Facu were beyond disrespectful. I averaged 11 ppg, 12 ppg, and 16 ppg of the bench for a loaded Clippers team. While being a two-way player … yet he called me overpaid?

“Do u know how many guys in league made more than me while not doing half as much?!” Rivers added. “And still do now! But because my last name, it’s an easy diss and cop out. For sure unprofessional.”

The Nuggets would go on to win 89-86. Rivers finished with eight points and Campazzo finished with five in the defensive battle.

As for the Warriors’ broadcasting team, Fitzgerald is in his 24th season as Golden State’s television play-by-play announcer. Azubuike, an ex-Warriors player, is in his third season as the television color commentator, having taken over for the veteran Jim Barnett in 2019.

This is not the duo’s first brush with controversy. Just last season, another NBA player fired back at them for comments they made on the air.

Photo: Nov 30, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers (25) arrives at the Toyota Center prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports