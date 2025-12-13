Victor Wembanyama throws subtle shade when asked about the best player in the NBA

Victor Wembanyama had a rather unexpected answer when asked about who wears the biggest crown in the NBA today.

The San Antonio Spurs star sat down for an interview with ESPN ahead of his highly anticipated return from injury. Wembanyama missed the Spurs’ last 12 games due to a lingering calf issue.

Many fans and media members believe three-time MVP Nikola Jokic to be the best player in the league. But Wembanyama apparently doesn’t share the same sentiment, indicating that the Denver Nuggets star’s defensive abilities (or lack thereof) remove him from consideration.

“I think Jokic is the best offensive player. I don’t think he’s the best player,” Wembanyama said.

Instead of Jokic, Wembanyama pointed to two-way superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as potential options — before pointing the arrow back at himself.

“It’s hard to say,” the Spurs phenom added. “I think it’s between Giannis and Shai. When I come back on the court, I think it will be me.”

It’s hard to know for sure how the comments would resonate with Jokic, who’s known for his easygoing personality, particularly off the court. Perhaps that had something to do with Wembanyama feeling comfortable enough to dismiss him as the league’s best player in the manner that he did. One can only imagine how a louder personality like LeBron James or Kevin Durant would have taken such a jab.

On the other hand, Jokic isn’t afraid to raise his level of intensity on the court, especially when challenged by opposing centers. Jokic has even done the same against Wembanyama in the past.

The next Spurs-Nuggets game in March should be interesting, to say the least.