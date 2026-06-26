Timberwolves standout had car stolen from his Los Angeles home

One Minnesota Timberwolves player is having a very confusing week.

Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels had his car stolen from his Los Angeles, Calif. home this week. NBC4 Los Angeles reports that McDaniels walked outside of his residence on Wednesday morning to find his 2022 Dodge Charger missing from his parking space.

McDaniels then reportedly proceeded to visit an LAPD station on Thursday morning in order to file a police report. No arrests have been reported up to this point however.

NBC4 adds that law enforcement sources do not believe that McDaniels was targeted in the theft. You can read their full report on the situation here.

McDaniels, the 25-year-old former first-round pick, has blossomed into one of the best two-way role players in the entire NBA. He was an All-Defensive selection in 2024, and then his offense came around as well this past season (as McDaniels averaged a career-high 14.8 points and 2.7 assists per game in a small-usage role).

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are undergoing a lot of changes this week after trading Julius Randle to an Eastern Conference team and then also trading away Naz Reid as part of a large blockbuster deal for LaMelo Ball . While that means the 6-foot-9 McDaniels will have to be playing a lot of power forward next season, he has a more pressing personal property matter to attend to for the immediate time being.