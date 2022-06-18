Blazers trying to trade their lottery pick for 1 particular veteran?

The Portland Trail Blazers are definitely giving “win now.”

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Saturday that rival executives are keeping an eye on whether the Blazers trade their No. 7 overall pick to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for veteran forward Jerami Grant. Widespread reports have already linked Grant to the Blazers, and now we may have an idea of what Portland is willing to offer for him.

Grant, 28, averaged 19.3 points per game this past season as the top dog in Detroit. But with Grant now entering the final year of his contract, another top-ten selection may be more valuable for the rebuilding Pistons at this point (they already hold the No. 5 overall pick as well).

The Blazers are clearly trying to maximize whatever prime years the 31-year-old Damian Lillard has left in him. In addition to Grant, Portland appears to be monitoring an even bigger-name player.