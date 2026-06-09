Knicks player issues warning to Victor Wembanyama

The New York Knicks are well aware that Victor Wembanyama got away with one in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and are determined to make sure that does not happen again.

Wembanyama got away with a shove to the head of Knicks guard Jalen Brunson during the Spurs’ Game 3 win on Monday. Officials did not see the play, and the Spurs center was not even called for a foul, even though it arguably could have been a flagrant.

The refs may have missed the play, but the Knicks did not. On Tuesday, reserve guard Jose Alvarado indicated that the players would make sure Wembanyama did not attempt that kind of move again.

“I think that’s not basketball,” Alvarado said, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “That’s something that they gotta look at. But he got away with one. That’ll be the last one.”

Alvarado is not necessarily threatening Wembanyama, but presumably, the Knicks will not be afraid to play physically against him. The league could still retroactively take action against the Spurs center as well.

Alvarado is not the sort of player anyone would want to mess with. The Knicks might have some extra motivation for Game 4.