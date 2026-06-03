Former Bills QB is set to become an NFL agent

Nathan Peterman spent almost a decade in the NFL while playing for multiple teams, and it seems he isn’t ready to walk away from the game of football.

Oeterman is making the transition to become an agent with Range Sports, and he will work under NFLPA representative Kyle Strongin, according to a report from Irving Mejia-Hilario of Sports Business Journal.

Peterman will focus on “talent identification and recruiting, NIL representation and, pending certification, NFL player representation,” per Mejia-Hilario.

Peterman was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and in 2018, he won the starting job before being benched in favor of Josh Allen .

Peterman started two games in 2017 and two games in 2018 before Allen took over. Peterman then spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears before spending time on three different practice squads in 2024.

The New York Jets brought Peterman in for a workout before the 2025 NFL season, although no deal came to light.

Now, as Peterman begins his new journey, he is hoping his experience in the league will help him relate to players.

“I got to live through what I’m now getting tested on in the CBA,” Peterman said. “Being up and down on a roster, being put on IR, negotiating contracts. I hope I can help a younger person that’s on a similar journey.”

Range Sports represents NFL stars such as San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy and New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo .