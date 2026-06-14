Bucks are being linked to 1 surprising star in trade rumors

The Milwaukee Bucks may be going for quite the Hail Mary at the last minute.

Milwaukee could possibly go after Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant on the trade market, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported on Sunday. Amico notes that the potential strategy by the Bucks would be to surprisingly keep disgruntled star Giannis Antetokounmpo and then try to pair Antetokounmpo with another star in Milwaukee.

As it stands right now, the 31-year-old former MVP Antetokounmpo still seems highly likely to get traded by the Bucks. In fact, reports from earlier in the day on Sunday claimed that one particular NBA team had already taken a significant step towards acquiring Antetokounmpo.

Meanwhile, the two-time NBA All-Star Morant is another high-profile player that is expected to be moved by his team this offseason. Morant appeared in just 20 games for the rebuilding Grizzlies this season, averaging 19.5 points and 8.1 assists per game.

Because Morant’s value is so low, he could be had by a desperate team such as the Bucks for a very reasonable price. The bigger problem though might be taking on the $42.2 million that Morant is owed next season and the additional $44.9 million that he is owed in 2027-28.

At 26 years old, Morant did recently have one prominent suitor exit the race for his services on the trade market earlier this month. But he could now suddenly have another potential admirer in the Bucks, if of course they decide against their likely better judgment by trying another star pairing with Antetokounmpo instead of just ripping off the Band-Aid and starting a rebuild.