Bucks star offers thoughts on Darvin Ham getting Lakers job

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t exactly thrilled to see Darvin Ham go, but at the same time, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar is happy to see a deserving man get his due.

Ham, who has been in coaching since 2008, spent the previous five seasons serving as the Bucks’ assistant coach. On Friday, he was hired as the next Los Angeles Lakers head coach.

“I’m so happy for him. He’s the right fit for them. He keeps it real with you. No BS at all. It’s about damn time. He deserves it more than anyone,” Antetokounmpo said, via Adrian Wojnarowski.

During Ham’s time with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo earned four All-Star appearances, was named the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year and NBA MVP in both 2018 and 2019. They also won an NBA title in 2021.

As happy as Antetokounmpo was for the man he respects, Lakers superstar LeBron James was even happier.

So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #LakeShow💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 28, 2022

Ham was ultimately chosen over several other finalists, including Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts.