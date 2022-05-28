 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, May 28, 2022

Bucks star offers thoughts on Darvin Ham getting Lakers job

May 28, 2022
by Dan Benton
Darvin Ham in a suit

Apr. 7, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Darvin Ham against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. The Suns defeated the Lakers 125-105. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t exactly thrilled to see Darvin Ham go, but at the same time, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar is happy to see a deserving man get his due.

Ham, who has been in coaching since 2008, spent the previous five seasons serving as the Bucks’ assistant coach. On Friday, he was hired as the next Los Angeles Lakers head coach.

“I’m so happy for him. He’s the right fit for them. He keeps it real with you. No BS at all. It’s about damn time. He deserves it more than anyone,” Antetokounmpo said, via Adrian Wojnarowski.

During Ham’s time with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo earned four All-Star appearances, was named the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year and NBA MVP in both 2018 and 2019. They also won an NBA title in 2021.

As happy as Antetokounmpo was for the man he respects, Lakers superstar LeBron James was even happier.

Ham was ultimately chosen over several other finalists, including Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus