Report: Blazers have 3 finalists for their head coach job

The Portland Trail Blazers look to be narrowing down the field.

Portland has three known finalists in their head coaching search, veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported on Thursday. The three finalists are Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori, LA Clippers assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy, and current interim coach Tiago Splitter.

The Blazers are looking for a full-time head coach after Chauncey Billups was placed on leave in October amid an arrest over an alleged illegal gambling scheme. Splitter, the 41-year-old former San Antonio Spurs champion, took over from there and led Portland to a 42-39 record and a surprise playoff berth.

Meanwhile, Nori, 52, has been Chris Finch’s lead assistant in Minnesota since 2021 and previously interviewed with a top NBA playoff team. Van Gundy, the 64-year-old former New York Knicks and Houston Rockets head coach, has also himself been a lead assistant under Tyronn Lue with the Clippers since 2024.

The Blazers certainly have some appeal as an up-and-coming team led by 2026 NBA All-Star Deni Avdija and a number of other young talents including Donovan Clingan and Scoot Henderson . Additionally, Portland will be rejoined in 2026-27 by beloved franchise star Damian Lillard , who missed all of this season while recovering from a torn Achilles.

There are, of course, some concerns as well for the Blazers right now given the extreme penny-pinching ways of new owner Tom Dundon. But based on those names on the list, it sounds like Portland will end up with a quality head coach leading the charge for them.