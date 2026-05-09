Caitlin Clark had an honest admission after a long-awaited return

It had been nearly a year since Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark last played in a WNBA game before she took the floor against the Dallas Wings on Saturday.

After playing in only 13 games in the 2025 campaign, Clark admitted that she had to adjust again to the action early on in the contest versus Dallas at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

“I feel good,” Clark said following the 107-104 loss to the Wings, via Kareem Copeland of ESPN. “Started off a little slow, I think just the anxiety of the first game, trying to work through that. But overall, I felt good, felt fast out there. Felt like I was literally a couple buckets away from putting together a really, really good game and helping us win.”

Clark, who missed a ton of games in 2025 due to injuries, had fans worried when she left the Fever bench a couple of times to be attended to by the team’s medical staff.

Nevertheless, she was able to finish the game, scoring 20 points on 7/18 shooting, while adding 7 assistsa nd 5 rebounds in 31 minutes. She is not yet at her best form, particularly with her outside shooting, as she went 2/9 from beyond the arc, but she should get there sooner rather than later.

Clark and the Fever will look to bounce back on Wednesday, when they play their first road game of the 2026 season at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., against the Los Angeles Sparks.