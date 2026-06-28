76ers rookie names 1 NBA star whose ankles he’s ready to break

One Philadelphia 76ers rookie is already calling his shot before ever setting foot on an NBA court.

Alabama product Labaron Philon, who went to the Sixers at 22nd overall, recently made some interesting comments during an interview for the NBA 2K League. Philon was asked which NBA player’s ankles he was prepared to break once he breaks into Nick Nurse’s rotation next season.

Rather than go with a safe answer by naming one of his peers, Philon genuinely answered the question and picked Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun.

“If it’s a superstar, Sengun,” Philon replied. “Sengun, for sure.”

“Like I said, I’d be on TikTok a lot. If you’re on there, they say he plays like he’s got a refrigerator on his back.”

Sixers rookie Labaron Philon Jr. says Alperen Sengun will be the first star whose ankles he breaks:



“I be on TikTok a lot… they be saying he play like he got a refrigerator on his back.”



(via @NBA2KLeague) pic.twitter.com/6VVz6fzhDR — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 27, 2026

In the age of social media, there’s little doubt one of Sengun’s friends or teammates has already sent him Philon’s comments. Expect Sengun to be extra motivated on the defensive end when the Rockets take on the 76ers next season.

If Philon does get the better of Sengun, the clip above will almost certainly find its way back to the trending page.

Philon was widely projected to be a late lottery pick but fell all the way to the 76ers at 22. Perhaps his draft night freefall was partly caused by the fact that he apparently adopts some of his basketball opinions from TikTok.