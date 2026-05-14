Cameron Brink had a seemingly vulgar reaction after rejecting Caitlin Clark’s shot

Cameron Brink thoroughly enjoyed a huge defensive play on Caitlin Clark during the Los Angeles Sparks’ home game on Wednesday against the visiting Indiana Fever at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

After annihilating Clark’s layup attempt with a little over two minutes left in the first period, the former Stanford Cardinal star appeared to let out a profane remark while celebrating her huge block.

Here is the video of Brink’s block and her hyped reaction to the play.

Cameron Brink after blocking Caitlin Clark:



"Get that f*cking sh*t outta here" 😭 pic.twitter.com/AEXZ71k6RR — Hater Report (@HaterReport) May 14, 2026

Brink really savored that shot rejection against her WNBA draft batchmate. Clark was selected first overall at the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Fever before the Sparks took Brink second overall.

Anyone who’s followed Brink’s career shouldn’t be surprised to see her come up with such plays on the defensive end of the floor. She was a three-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year during her time with the Cardinal. She led the Pac-12 with 2.8 blocks per game during her freshman season and led the nation with 3.7 blocks per outing in her senior year.

In her WNBA rookie year, Brink averaged 2.3 blocks per contest before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

The 6-foot-4 Sparks forward finished the game with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks, but Los Angeles fell prey to Clark and the Fever, 87-78. Clark had 24 points on 9/17 shooting to go with 9 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals.