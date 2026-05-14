Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Ron Harper takes another swipe at LeBron James

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LeBron James looks on
Dec 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) smiles after he dunked the ball in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Harper Sr. is back on the LeBron James hate train.

The five-time NBA champion turned heads in February when he made an unexpected comment about James, particularly about how the Los Angeles Lakers superstar power forward handles business as a father.

Harper recently had another unprovoked shot at the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

An X post by Sleeper Hoops on a theoretical San Antonio Spurs lineup featuring James caught Ron Harper’s attention, and he made his feelings about it clear.

“Hell no!” the 62-year-old Harper wrote as a reply to the post.

Harper has a right to feel invested in the Spurs, even though he never played for the Spurs during his 15-year NBA career. After all, his son, Dylan Harper, is a rookie playing for the Western Conference franchise.

James had already responded to the stray he previously caught from Harper, but it appears that the elder Harper is trying to stir things up again. The senior Harper also has another son in the NBA in Boston Celtics forward Ron Harper Jr.

Perhaps it’s all fun and games for Harper Sr. until James actually signs with the Spurs in free agency, as the future Basketball Hall of Famer currently has no contract beyond the 2025-26 campaign.

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