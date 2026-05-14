Charles Barkley may have admitted a man crush on an NBA player

Charles Barkley showed a deeper appreciation for a Cleveland Cavaliers player beyond just basketball.

Following Game 5 of the second-round series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Barkley candidly admitted that he was in awe of Max Strus and not just because the Cavs forward played well in Cleveland’s 117-113 win at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.

After watching Strus talk to the media in the postgame press conference, Barkley couldn’t help but express his admiration for Strus’ looks.

“I’m thinking what everybody’s thinking. That’s a pretty man,” the NBA legend said on Inside the NBA.

That comment surely did not fly by without getting the attention of Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith, who all pressed Barkley on what he finds attractive in Strus.

“I’m not attracted to him,” Barkley responded before sharing a story about a time when his brain stopped working after looking Tom Brady in the eyes.

“I gave him his flowers on basketball all night. I would not look him dead in the eyes, Barkley said of Strus. “I made that mistake with Tom Brady one time. Nothing but gibberish came out.”

Here is the video of that hilarious Inside the NBA moment where Barkley seemingly admitted that he got smitten by the former DePaul Blue Demons star’s features.

Chuck on Max Strus:



"That's a pretty man. He's a good looking man. I would not look him dead in the eyes. I made that mistake with Tom Brady one time. He's a better shooter than Tom Brady" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JtgJl0N5GF — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 14, 2026

If anything, Barkley is going to see more of Strus, who scored 20 points while hitting six 3-pointers in Game 5, as the Cavs will host the Pistons in a potential series clincher on Friday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.